Pictured (l-r) are Stephanie Roe; county commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan; Ronda McAdams, Brittany Kirkhart, Kandi Jenkins, Sharon Barrett and Mindy DeWitt; and commissioner Terry Britton after the commissioners proclaimed May 2022 as Mental Heath Awareness Month. McAdams, the operations manager at REACH for Tomorrow, said youth are at risk. She said between 500,000 and 1 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 attempt suicide every year.

Pictured (l-r) are Stephanie Roe; county commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan; Ronda McAdams, Brittany Kirkhart, Kandi Jenkins, Sharon Barrett and Mindy DeWitt; and commissioner Terry Britton after the commissioners proclaimed May 2022 as Mental Heath Awareness Month. McAdams, the operations manager at REACH for Tomorrow, said youth are at risk. She said between 500,000 and 1 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 attempt suicide every year.