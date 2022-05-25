No changes after primary election results certified

The official results of the May 3 primary election have been certified by the Highland County Board of Elections.
As the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the current redistricting plans, the state legislative primaries will be postponed until the issue is resolved.
“It’s still in the court,” Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver said. “I think they were supposed to be ruling on it sometime this week, but it might be next week.”
Below are the updated vote totals and percentage of votes for Highland County candidates on the election ballot:
U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan, Republican
620, 14.14%
Statewide: 247,042, 23.33%
Mike Gibbons, Republican
575, 13.11%
Statewide: 123,417, 11.65%
Morgan Harper, Democrat
88, 13.92%
Statewide: 90,485, 17.73%
Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat
92, 14.56%
Statewide: 64,113, 12.56%
Josh Mandel, Republican
1,148, 26.17%
Statewide: 253,051, 23.89%
Neil Patel, Republican
48, 1.09%
Statewide: 9,897, 0.93%
Mark Pukita, Republican
80, 1.82%
Statewide: 22,487, 2.12%
Tim Ryan, Democrat
452, 71.52%
Statewide: 355,764, 69.71%
Jane Timkin, Republican
275, 6.27%
Statewide: 62,237, 5.88%
J.D. Vance, Republican
1,640, 37.39%
Statewide: 340,991, 32.2%
U.S. Congress
James J. Condit Jr., Republican
193, 4.51%
Alan Darnowsky, Democrat
130, 21.78%
Samantha Meadows, Democrat
467, 78.22%
Brad Wenstrup, Republican
3926, 91.64%
David J. Windisch, Republican
165, 3.85%
Governor
Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican
1,710, 38.59%
Statewide: 232,716, 21.77%
John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat
34,6 54.92%
Statewide: 175,771, 35.01%
Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican
1,578, 35.61%
Statewide: 514,374, 48.13%
Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican
85, 1.92%
Statewide: 22,212, 2.08%
Jim Rnacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican
1,058, 23.88%
Statewide: 299,515, 28.02%
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat
284, 45.08%
Statewide: 326,329, 64.99%
Attorney General
Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat
535, 100%
Statewide: 427,024, 100%
Dave Yost, Republican
3,615, 100%
Statewide: 861,082 100%
Auditor of State
Keith Faber, Republican
3,445, 100%
Statewide: 801,324, 100%
Taylor Sappington, Democrat
537, 100%
Statewide: 420,785, 100%
Secretary of State
John Adams, Republican
1,371, 34.71%
Statewide: 331,814, 35.34%
Chelsea Clark, Democrat
548, 100%
Statewide: 427,981, 100%
Frank Larose, Republican
2,579, 65.29%
Statewide: 607,144, 64.66%
Treasurer of State
Scott Schertzer, Democrat
523, 100%
Statewide: 416,011, 100%
Robert Sprague, Republican
3,370, 100%
Statewide: 802,109, 100%
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner, Democrat
539, 100%
Statewide: 439,560, 100%
Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican
3,436, 100%
Statewide: 806,285, 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat Fischer, Republican
3,343, 100%
Statewide: 780,467, 100%
Terri Jamison, Democrat
502, 100%
Statewide: 412785, 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court
Pat DeWine, Republican
2,962, 100%
Statewide: 711,842, 100%
Marilyn Zayas, Democrat
488, 100%
Statewide: 401,220, 100%
Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th district)
Kristy Wilkin, Republican
3,408, 100%
Statewide: 44,722, 100%
County Commissioner
Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat
467, 71.74%
Donita Everetts, Republican
1,190, 28.7%
John D. Knauff, Democrat
184, 28.26%
Bill Myers, Republican
769, 18.55%
Brad Roades, Republican
2,187, 52.75%
County Auditor
Alex J. Butler, Republican
3,653, 100%
Hillsboro Northeast Democratic Central Committee
Carolyn L. Goins
37, 100%
Hillsboro Northwest Democratic Central Committee
Kate Cameron
29, 100%
Hillsboro Southeast Democratic Central Committee
Charlotte Harbut
22, 100%
Hillsboro Southwest B Democratic Central Committee
Brittany Tolliver
21, 100%
Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee
Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat
19, 100%
Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee
Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat
5, 100%
Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee
Andy West, Democrat
21, 100%
Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee
John D. Knauff, Democrat
11, 100%
Concord Democratic Central Committee
Jim Spurlock, Democrat
21, 100%
Jackson Democratic Central Committee
Katrina Tolliver, Democrat
21, 100%
Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee
Jolene Walker, Democrat
14, 100%
Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee
Garry Boone, Democrat
9, 100%
Liberty South Democratic Central Committee
Linda Emery, Democrat
21, 100%
Madison Democratic Central Committee
Robert D. McCray, Democrat
35, 100%
Marshall Democratic Central Committee
Dinah Phillips, Democrat
20, 100%
New Market Democratic Central Committee
Joyce D. Ford, Democrat
19, 100%
Paint North Democratic Central Committee
Linda K. Griffith, Democrat
18, 100%
Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee
Angie Mustard, Democrat
30, 100%
Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee
Carol Gratsch, Democrat
22, 100%
Salem Democratic Central Committee
Paul S. Hughes, Democrat
10, 100%
Union Democratic Central Committee
Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat
15, 100%
Leesburg Village Democratic Central Committee
Freddie Snyder
13, 100%
Greenfield North Republican Central Committee
Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican
134, 100%
Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee
Tracy Aranyos, Republican
95, 100%
Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee
Charles H. Walker, Republican
104, 100%
Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee
Jan Vosper, Republican
64, 100%
Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee
Richard Donley, Republican
62, 100%
Fairfield East Republican Central Committee
Mel McKenzie, Republican
138, 100%
Fairfield West Republican Central Committee
Ken Davis, Republican
68, 100%
Lynchburg Republican Central Committee
Terry Burden, Republican
105, 100%
Dodson Republican Central Committee
Bill Fawley, Republican
111, 100%
Whiteoak Republican Central Committee
Linda K. Roush, Republican
118, 100%
Brushcreek Republican Central Committee
Jeff Ryan, Republican
93, 100%
Concord Republican Central Committee
Chuck Emery, Republican
152, 100%
Hamer Republican Central Committee
Shane Wilkin, Republican
84, 100%
Jackson Republican Central Committee
Philip J. Weyrich, Republican
88, 100%
Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee
Susan D. Parker, Republican
99, 100%
Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee
Montey Scott, Republican
118, 100%
Liberty South Republican Central Committee
Terry L. Britton, Republican
192, 100%
Madison Republican Central Committee
Steve Hunter, Republican
179, 100%
Marshall Republican Central Committee
Tom Shawhan, Republican
101, 100%
New Market Republican Central Committee
Donnie Barrera, Republican
246, 100%
Paint North Republican Central Committee
Steven M. Karnes, Republican
86, 100%
Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee
Roger D. Ruggles, Republican
121, 100%
Penn Republican Central Committee
Jeff Duncan, Republican
147, 100%
Salem Republican Central Committee
Karen Faust, Republican
75, 100%
Washington Republican Central Committee
John B. Setty, Republican
111, 100%
Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.