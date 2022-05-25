No changes after primary election results certified

The official results of the May 3 primary election have been certified by the Highland County Board of Elections.

As the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the current redistricting plans, the state legislative primaries will be postponed until the issue is resolved.

“It’s still in the court,” Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver said. “I think they were supposed to be ruling on it sometime this week, but it might be next week.”

Below are the updated vote totals and percentage of votes for Highland County candidates on the election ballot:

U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan, Republican

620, 14.14%

Statewide: 247,042, 23.33%

Mike Gibbons, Republican

575, 13.11%

Statewide: 123,417, 11.65%

Morgan Harper, Democrat

88, 13.92%

Statewide: 90,485, 17.73%

Traci TJ Johnson, Democrat

92, 14.56%

Statewide: 64,113, 12.56%

Josh Mandel, Republican

1,148, 26.17%

Statewide: 253,051, 23.89%

Neil Patel, Republican

48, 1.09%

Statewide: 9,897, 0.93%

Mark Pukita, Republican

80, 1.82%

Statewide: 22,487, 2.12%

Tim Ryan, Democrat

452, 71.52%

Statewide: 355,764, 69.71%

Jane Timkin, Republican

275, 6.27%

Statewide: 62,237, 5.88%

J.D. Vance, Republican

1,640, 37.39%

Statewide: 340,991, 32.2%

U.S. Congress

James J. Condit Jr., Republican

193, 4.51%

Alan Darnowsky, Democrat

130, 21.78%

Samantha Meadows, Democrat

467, 78.22%

Brad Wenstrup, Republican

3926, 91.64%

David J. Windisch, Republican

165, 3.85%

Governor

Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman, Republican

1,710, 38.59%

Statewide: 232,716, 21.77%

John Cranley and Teresa Fedor, Democrat

34,6 54.92%

Statewide: 175,771, 35.01%

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Republican

1,578, 35.61%

Statewide: 514,374, 48.13%

Ron Hood and Candice R. Keller, Republican

85, 1.92%

Statewide: 22,212, 2.08%

Jim Rnacci and Joseph M. Knopp, Republican

1,058, 23.88%

Statewide: 299,515, 28.02%

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, Democrat

284, 45.08%

Statewide: 326,329, 64.99%

Attorney General

Jeff A. Crossman, Democrat

535, 100%

Statewide: 427,024, 100%

Dave Yost, Republican

3,615, 100%

Statewide: 861,082 100%

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, Republican

3,445, 100%

Statewide: 801,324, 100%

Taylor Sappington, Democrat

537, 100%

Statewide: 420,785, 100%

Secretary of State

John Adams, Republican

1,371, 34.71%

Statewide: 331,814, 35.34%

Chelsea Clark, Democrat

548, 100%

Statewide: 427,981, 100%

Frank Larose, Republican

2,579, 65.29%

Statewide: 607,144, 64.66%

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer, Democrat

523, 100%

Statewide: 416,011, 100%

Robert Sprague, Republican

3,370, 100%

Statewide: 802,109, 100%

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

539, 100%

Statewide: 439,560, 100%

Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican

3,436, 100%

Statewide: 806,285, 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat Fischer, Republican

3,343, 100%

Statewide: 780,467, 100%

Terri Jamison, Democrat

502, 100%

Statewide: 412785, 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court

Pat DeWine, Republican

2,962, 100%

Statewide: 711,842, 100%

Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

488, 100%

Statewide: 401,220, 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th district)

Kristy Wilkin, Republican

3,408, 100%

Statewide: 44,722, 100%

County Commissioner

Tara Matthews Campbell, Democrat

467, 71.74%

Donita Everetts, Republican

1,190, 28.7%

John D. Knauff, Democrat

184, 28.26%

Bill Myers, Republican

769, 18.55%

Brad Roades, Republican

2,187, 52.75%

County Auditor

Alex J. Butler, Republican

3,653, 100%

Hillsboro Northeast Democratic Central Committee

Carolyn L. Goins

37, 100%

Hillsboro Northwest Democratic Central Committee

Kate Cameron

29, 100%

Hillsboro Southeast Democratic Central Committee

Charlotte Harbut

22, 100%

Hillsboro Southwest B Democratic Central Committee

Brittany Tolliver

21, 100%

Greenfield South Democratic Central Committee

Cynthia Lee Pearce, Democrat

19, 100%

Fairfield West Democratic Central Committee

Jennifer G. Jenkins, Democrat

5, 100%

Whiteoak Democratic Central Committee

Andy West, Democrat

21, 100%

Brushcreek Democratic Central Committee

John D. Knauff, Democrat

11, 100%

Concord Democratic Central Committee

Jim Spurlock, Democrat

21, 100%

Jackson Democratic Central Committee

Katrina Tolliver, Democrat

21, 100%

Liberty Northeast Democratic Central Committee

Jolene Walker, Democrat

14, 100%

Liberty Northwest Democratic Central Committee

Garry Boone, Democrat

9, 100%

Liberty South Democratic Central Committee

Linda Emery, Democrat

21, 100%

Madison Democratic Central Committee

Robert D. McCray, Democrat

35, 100%

Marshall Democratic Central Committee

Dinah Phillips, Democrat

20, 100%

New Market Democratic Central Committee

Joyce D. Ford, Democrat

19, 100%

Paint North Democratic Central Committee

Linda K. Griffith, Democrat

18, 100%

Paint Southeast Democratic Central Committee

Angie Mustard, Democrat

30, 100%

Paint Southwest Democratic Central Committee

Carol Gratsch, Democrat

22, 100%

Salem Democratic Central Committee

Paul S. Hughes, Democrat

10, 100%

Union Democratic Central Committee

Joseph R. Fraysier, Democrat

15, 100%

Leesburg Village Democratic Central Committee

Freddie Snyder

13, 100%

Greenfield North Republican Central Committee

Phyllis N. Matlack, Republican

134, 100%

Hillsboro Northeast Republican Central Committee

Tracy Aranyos, Republican

95, 100%

Hillsboro Northwest Republican Central Committee

Charles H. Walker, Republican

104, 100%

Hillsboro Southwest A Republican Central Committee

Jan Vosper, Republican

64, 100%

Hillsboro Southwest B Republican Central Committee

Richard Donley, Republican

62, 100%

Fairfield East Republican Central Committee

Mel McKenzie, Republican

138, 100%

Fairfield West Republican Central Committee

Ken Davis, Republican

68, 100%

Lynchburg Republican Central Committee

Terry Burden, Republican

105, 100%

Dodson Republican Central Committee

Bill Fawley, Republican

111, 100%

Whiteoak Republican Central Committee

Linda K. Roush, Republican

118, 100%

Brushcreek Republican Central Committee

Jeff Ryan, Republican

93, 100%

Concord Republican Central Committee

Chuck Emery, Republican

152, 100%

Hamer Republican Central Committee

Shane Wilkin, Republican

84, 100%

Jackson Republican Central Committee

Philip J. Weyrich, Republican

88, 100%

Liberty Northeast Republican Central Committee

Susan D. Parker, Republican

99, 100%

Liberty Northwest Republican Central Committee

Montey Scott, Republican

118, 100%

Liberty South Republican Central Committee

Terry L. Britton, Republican

192, 100%

Madison Republican Central Committee

Steve Hunter, Republican

179, 100%

Marshall Republican Central Committee

Tom Shawhan, Republican

101, 100%

New Market Republican Central Committee

Donnie Barrera, Republican

246, 100%

Paint North Republican Central Committee

Steven M. Karnes, Republican

86, 100%

Paint Southwest Republican Central Committee

Roger D. Ruggles, Republican

121, 100%

Penn Republican Central Committee

Jeff Duncan, Republican

147, 100%

Salem Republican Central Committee

Karen Faust, Republican

75, 100%

Washington Republican Central Committee

John B. Setty, Republican

111, 100%

