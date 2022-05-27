LPD in jeopardy, speeding issues, Smokey the Bear

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1934, The Greenfield Republican reported that the McClain High Dragon was the lone Ohio school newspaper awarded with the All-American Honor Rating in the 200 to 499 enrollment group of the National Scholastic Press Association contest held at the University of Minnesota.

An annual art exhibit was planned in the Greenfield Elementary building by the general supervision of Clara McCalmont, the art instructor for Greenfield schools, with the theme being “Art and the Remaining Curricula”.

Dr. R.J. Jones spoke to the Greenfield City Council and urged it to work to stop speeding on Jefferson Street and suggested adding more traffic lights there, as he “narrowly escaped” being hit.

The yearly Memorial Day parade was scheduled to be held at 10 a.m., May 30, on East Jefferson Street, with the McClain High School Band leading the parade under the supervision of Professor Ralph Price.

John Arnott had his right index and middle fingers “mangled” when a shotgun was “accidentally discharged,” with the fingers being required to be removed at the first joint.

The Fayette Theatre advertised multiple productions, including “Gambling Lady” starring Barbara Stanwyck and “Laughing Boy” starring Lupe Velez and Ramon Novarro.

United Department Stores advertised its “New Customer Drive” as well as multiple products on sale including a large Golden Glow utility bowl for free with each $3 purchase and a seven-piece water set, one pitcher and six glasses, for free with each $10 purchase.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that the 73 seniors from Hillsboro High School who were in the Washington Tour Group returned to the city, with the students having visited an amusement park and the National Zoological Park which housed “Smokey” the bear from famous forest fire posters.

Five students from Hillsboro High School placed in the top 10 percent in the state in Division I in district-state scholarship tests, with those students receiving either state “wards” or honorable mentions.

The family plan swimming pool, newly painted, was planned to open for the summer season on May 30, with the pool to be filled in the first of the week and allow for the water to have “time to warm.”

The Morrow Brothers, Jim and Gene Morrow on Route 1, tried a new way of planting their corn by “practicing minimum tillage using wheel-track planting” in their 20-acre field.

Corn producers of the county were able to use “one of the most far-reaching scientific advances in recent years,” which was Simazine, a pre-emergence weed killer that quickly sold out the prior year and was then available.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films, including “Gigi” starring Leslie Caron, “The Hanging Tree” starring Gary Cooper, Maria Schell and Karl Malden, and “As Young As We Are” starring Ellen Corby, and Majel Barrett and Ty Hardin.

Fairley Hardware Stores advertised multiple Lyons Cabinets including a 27-inch Snow White Base Cabinet for $37.80 and an 84-inch Overhead Cabinet for $49.20.

This week in 1984, The Press-Gazette reported that the senior social studies team from Hillsboro High School got first place in Ohio in Division II (medium size) tests for scholastic achievement.

The Ladies Auxiliary to Raymond Stout Post 129, American Legion, planned to be in the uptown and shopping center parts of Hillsboro multiple days at the end of the week to sell memorial poppies that have “become symbolic of the Americans who died in service to their country.”

People that used the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. for their interstate long-distance calls received an across the board reduction in long-distance rates.

Kenny Captain, a Highland County sheriff’s deputy since 1980, planned to resign from that position to sign on for a position as a security guard at the atomic plant in Piketon.

In sports, the Hillsboro Recreation Park was chosen to be the site for the 1984 Class A Region 8 Baseball Tournament, which was planned to take place over the weekend with four teams scheduled to represent the Dayton, Cincinnati and southeastern districts of the state.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films including “Sixteen Candles” starring Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall and “Star Trek III” starring Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner.

United Department Stores, located at 110 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including athletic jerseys for $2.88, blue chambray work shirts for $3 and sweater knit tops for $6.88.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that the Lynchburg Village Police Department “may be in jeopardy” causing the department to have to operate with less than $15,000 through the end of September.

The Highland County unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percent from the prior month to a total of 14.7 percent, making the county one of the top 10 in the state for percentage of unemployed.

Hillsboro High School announced the hiring of Brian Spicer, a West Point graduate, as the school’s new head football coach, who at the time was the head coach at Albany High School in Albany, New York.

The Greenfield Area Merchants Association and the city of Greenfield planned to host their second annual Cleanup Greenfield Day over the weekend where people would dispose of anything apart from tires, close to the Weastec building located in the Greenfield Industrial Park.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats baseball team had the end of their season come at the District IV Southeast District finals as they lost to Southern Meigs, 13-8.

