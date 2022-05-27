In the kitchen this week is Patricia Nicholes, my good friend and a great cook and baker, with her one-pot goulash. Wow, this looks delicious and it is in one pot — perfect to take on a picnic or for your parties coming up.

I love these kinds of dishes — easy to fix with not lots of clean up and it’s great the next day warmed up with bread and butter and a salad. Children also love this dish. I have made it and I will tell you this — it’s delicious.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

ONE-POT GOULASH

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes (undrained)

1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 large bay leaves

2 cups dry elbow noodles or shells other other pasta

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1.5 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

1. Heat a large deep sauce pan or Dutch oven. When hot, add ground beef garlic, seasoning salt, pepper and onion. Cook until meat is browned.

2. When meat is browned, drain the fat if needed, then add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, broth, parsley, oregano, noodles and bay leaves. Leave pan uncovered, and simmer on a medium heat until pasta is done.

3. Take out bay leaves and give everything a good stir. Stir in 1/2 cup of cheese, until melted. Top with the remaining cup of cheese. Sprinkle the remaining cup of cheese over the top of the mixture.

4. Serve hot.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.