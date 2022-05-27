Canceled play a go at SSCC

The Kindred Spirits Theatre Company will present its inaugural production “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro on three dates next month.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. for Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, and 3:30 p.m. for Sunday, June 19.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-kills-monsters-tickets-343397700767] and at the door.

It is the play that was canceled last fall at Hillsboro High School after school administrators decided its themes were not appropriate for a high school play audience.

“Starring Sarah Gabel, Nyssa Reno and Duncan Pickering-Polstra, this story of a teenage girl’s quest to know her deceased sister takes her to a world she never imagined existed, a world where monsters and magic are very, very real,” a news release said.

Other cast and crew members are Jackson Newton, Aubree Vance, Sammy Parker, Jaden Lengefeld, Keeton Mayhan, Christopher Cronan, Riley Griffin, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Savannah Sexton, Molly Smith, Elizabeth Bales, Kyah Chaney, Brendon Cronan, Mia Mercado, Kathryn Ogden, McKenna Hatfield, Grady Horick, Liam Horick, Makenna Jurkovac, Mikhail Jurkovac, Claire Newkirk, Zane David Pickering-Polstra and Maddison Wolfe.

The show is being directed by Jenna and Jeff Horick, with Sandy Cruea creating costumes. Jeff Horick is using his experience and expertise as fight choreographer to create sword fights with monsters of all kinds in this fantasy-based play by Qui Nguyen. Gideon Pickering-Polstra, a 2020 Hillsboro graduate and thespian, is assisting stage manager Jenna Horick. He currently attends Earlham College and continues to be involved in theatre there.

The Kindred Spirits Theatre Company is a nonprofit theatre production company that exists to educate, inspire and entertain the people of Southern Ohio through the performing arts, to provide a welcoming place for people from all walks of life so that their voices may be heard, and to provide positive artistic experiences through theatre, the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Laura Pickering-Polstra.

Cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” at Southern State Community College. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_She-Kills-pic.jpg Cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” at Southern State Community College. Photo courtesy of Ryan Cronan

‘She Kills Monsters’ takes stage June 17-19