HDH names new vice president

Highland District Hospital announced Thursday that Eddy Maillot has been named the new vice president of operations and chief operating officer for the Hillsboro hospital.

Maillot brings 20 years of hands-on, rural health care experience to Highland District Hospital, first working directly with patients as a physical therapist and managing the therapy center of Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Washington for 12 years. He then transitioned into his most recent position at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone, North Carolina, where he was appointed the senior director of clinical service lines for eight years. While there, he also served as the interim executive director of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates for two years, a news release from HDH said.

“His significant experience and success in performance management, quality enhancements, and operational effectiveness has established him as a prominent health care system leader among peers,” according to the news release. “In his role with Highland District Hospital, he will provide support and leadership to the clinical operations team within the hospital, which includes services that report to the directors of nursing, professional services and physician services.”

Tim Parry, president and chief executive officer of Highland District Hospital, said, “We are very excited to welcome Eddy and his family to Highland County. His remarkable level of experience and success will no doubt be an asset to our organization and community.”

Maillot completed his bachelor’s of science degree in life sciences and his master’s of physical therapy, both at Loma Linda University, and obtained his master’s of business administration and healthcare management from Gonzaga University.

Maillot and his wife, Sydney, have triplet daughters, Emilie, Chloe and Jenna, who are all in college.

They are eager to move to Highland County and look forward to fishing, hunting, hiking and exploring the area’s parks and lakes, the news release said.

