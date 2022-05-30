HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Campanero, 45, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Shawn Cline, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

May 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Hatley, 52, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Dustin Hall, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jeska Shaffer, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kristina Harless, 51, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Paul Thomas, 32, of Franklin, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 300 block of Cedar Woods Drive reported being harassed by telephone.

A business in the 100 block of Willetsville Pike reported a burglary.

May 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Thomas, 61, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and marked lanes.

Shyanne Ball, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Kenneth Wilson, 24, of Utica, was cited for speed.