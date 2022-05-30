Hillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

Jay Fabin speaks at a podium at the Greenfield Cemetery as members of the McClain Marching Band look on Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Greenfield.

Dwight Reynolds with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro.

Guest speaker Stephen Murray talks at the 2022 Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

A Concerned Veterans of Greenfield firing squad parades through the center of town Monday.

Members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, with a couple additions, are pictured at Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro.

Jenny Harner (left) and Diane Coffey (right) perform a patriotic song Monday during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. Also pictured are U.S. Army veterans Russ Roever and Stephen Murray, who was the guest speaker.