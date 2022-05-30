Posted on by

,

Hillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Jay Fabin speaks at a podium at the Greenfield Cemetery as members of the McClain Marching Band look on Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Greenfield.


Courtesy photo

Dwight Reynolds with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Guest speaker Stephen Murray talks at the 2022 Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

A Concerned Veterans of Greenfield firing squad parades through the center of town Monday.


Courtesy photo

Members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, with a couple additions, are pictured at Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Jenny Harner (left) and Diane Coffey (right) perform a patriotic song Monday during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. Also pictured are U.S. Army veterans Russ Roever and Stephen Murray, who was the guest speaker.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

Jay Fabin speaks at a podium at the Greenfield Cemetery as members of the McClain Marching Band look on Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Greenfield.

Dwight Reynolds with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro.

Guest speaker Stephen Murray talks at the 2022 Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

A Concerned Veterans of Greenfield firing squad parades through the center of town Monday.

Members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, with a couple additions, are pictured at Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro.

Jenny Harner (left) and Diane Coffey (right) perform a patriotic song Monday during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. Also pictured are U.S. Army veterans Russ Roever and Stephen Murray, who was the guest speaker.

Hillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-2-1.jpgHillsboro High School students Garen Ryan (right) and Ethan Kirk play echo taps Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Jay Fabin speaks at a podium at the Greenfield Cemetery as members of the McClain Marching Band look on Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Greenfield.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Gfield-2.jpgJay Fabin speaks at a podium at the Greenfield Cemetery as members of the McClain Marching Band look on Monday during a Memorial Day observance in Greenfield. Courtesy photo

Dwight Reynolds with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-3.jpgDwight Reynolds with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Guest speaker Stephen Murray talks at the 2022 Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro4..jpgGuest speaker Stephen Murray talks at the 2022 Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

A Concerned Veterans of Greenfield firing squad parades through the center of town Monday.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Gfield-3.jpgA Concerned Veterans of Greenfield firing squad parades through the center of town Monday. Courtesy photo

Members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, with a couple additions, are pictured at Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-5.jpgMembers of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, with a couple additions, are pictured at Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Jenny Harner (left) and Diane Coffey (right) perform a patriotic song Monday during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. Also pictured are U.S. Army veterans Russ Roever and Stephen Murray, who was the guest speaker.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Hboro-6.jpgJenny Harner (left) and Diane Coffey (right) perform a patriotic song Monday during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. Also pictured are U.S. Army veterans Russ Roever and Stephen Murray, who was the guest speaker. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette