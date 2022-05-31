FHS fundraiser for Duggar, Link families

The Fairfield High School class of 2004 is combining with the classes of 2006 and 2008 to raise money for the Dugger and Link families.

Steven Dugger is a 2004 Fairfield graduate who recently underwent some major medical emergencies including a traumatic brain injury and kidney failure after collapsing due to an unknown cardiac event.

Heath Link is a 2006 Fairfield graduate, and his wife, Rachel (Burns) Link, is a 2008 Fairfield graduate. Their 4-year-old daughter, Maddie, was recently diagnosed with T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

The benefit will be held at the Fairfield High School ball diamonds just outside of Leesburg during the evening Little League games on Thursday, June 30. The rain date is July 1.

Lunch and silent auction items will also be available before the evening games begin. The committee will be set up for food, silent auction bids, and freewill donations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations for silent auction items may be dropped off at Mane Street Salon and Batter Up Bakery until June 24. Many items have already been donated such as a signed Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals jersey, two autographed Ohio State Buckeyes basketballs, processing for two one-quarter beefs, and more. For updates and pictures of auction items, follow the benefit Facebook page at @duggerlinkbenefit.

The committee will be selling T-shirts (presale only) for pick-up at the event or delivery to individual addresses. See the Facebook page for information about purchasing T-shirts. Sales will begin June 1.

Freewill donations may also be payable at any Southern Hills Community Bank location: “Dugger-Link Benefit” now through June 30.

Submitted by Libby McNeal, Dugger-Link Benefit Committee.

Pictures: Dugger Family; Link Family; Benefit Flier

This is a picture of 2004 Fairfield graduate Steven Duggar and his family. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Duggar-pic.jpg This is a picture of 2004 Fairfield graduate Steven Duggar and his family. Submitted photo This is a picture of 2006 Fairfield graduate Heath Link and his family. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Link-pic.jpg This is a picture of 2006 Fairfield graduate Heath Link and his family. Submitted photo