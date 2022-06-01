Hillsboro’s own Rosie the Riveter

Georgia Hufford, Rosie the Riveter, was the guest at a recent meeting of the Waw-wil-a-way Daughters of the American Revolution. Her daughter, DAR member, Scarlett Hufford, presented her story.

Georgia Hufford, still healthy and beautiful at 93, was put on a train by her father in Kentucky when she was a young teen. She and her sister, Virginia, only a year or two older, traveled to Willow Run Airplane Factory in Michigan. There they worked helping build airplanes during World War II as riviters.

More than 70 years later, the remaining “Rosies” were thrilled when they were treated to an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Scarlett accompanied Georgia on that amazing trip a few years ago. Rosie the Riveter played a critical role during World War II.

During the business meeting, Brittany Chrisman was presented with the Outstanding Chapter Junior Award. She typed the complete chapter cookbook. This year, Chrisman received her college degree, her son graduated from high school, and her daughter graduated from kindergarten.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, Waw-wil-a-way DAR.

Georgia Hufford (left) is pictured wearing in her original Rosie the Riviter red sweater with daughter, Scarlett Hufford. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Rosie.jpg Georgia Hufford (left) is pictured wearing in her original Rosie the Riviter red sweater with daughter, Scarlett Hufford. Submitted photo Brittany Chrisman (left) is pictured with her Outstanding Junior Award and Waw-wil-a-way Chapter DAR Regent Elissa Zornes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Brittany.jpg Brittany Chrisman (left) is pictured with her Outstanding Junior Award and Waw-wil-a-way Chapter DAR Regent Elissa Zornes. Submitted photo