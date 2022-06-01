County is assessed penalty

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it has been assessed a penalty and interest from the Ohio Department of Taxation at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

Jeff Duncan, board president, said the commissioners have had an ongoing issue with the Ohio Department of Taxation that the auditor’s office and the treasurer’s office have been working with for some time. Duncan said the issue is “apparently” that some money was being paid into the wrong account, so there is a surplus in one account and a deficit in another.

Terry Britton, vice president of the board, said the money owed totaled about $25,500. However, he said that money could be in another account that needs to be transferred and said that’s what the board is trying to figure out.

Duncan said the board of commissioners told the auditor and the treasurer to pay the penalty as well as the taxes until the issue was straightened out.

In other news, Duncan said that the Highland County Justice Center had some issues with its water heaters previously and that they’ve already replaced two of three water heaters there.

Britton said the third water heater would be the last one to be replaced. He said he thinks it is 250 gallons. He also said that Weller’s Plumbing priced the water heater as well as the installation at $25,600.

Duncan said it is a commercial water heater, which is why it’s so expensive.

The board of commissioners approved the purchase of the water heater.

Duncan also said that last week the board of commissioners talked about doing some work on the old jail. He said they spoke to Dance Masonry, which lined everything up and will do that work. Duncan said there isn’t a timeline for when that work will happen, but it was approved, and Dance is aware of it and making preparations.

He also said that next week bids would be opened for the dog pound, which he said was “exciting.”

In other news, there were two contracts approved by the board of commissioners:

* Contract 44 is between the board of commissioners, Family and Children First Administrative Agency and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for an Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant Agreement from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

* Contract 45 is between the board of commissioners and McCarty Associates, LLC for an agreement for architectural/engineering services – Limited Scope.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

Owes $25,500 that may have mistakenly been put in another account