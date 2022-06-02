Capital bill includes Highland Co. funding

The state’s new construction budget includes $750,000 to improve radio communication for law enforcement and first responders in Highland County, state Rep. Shane Wilkin announced Thursday.

The funding will be used to build an additional Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) tower to improve communication.

Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) said Highland County currently has only one tower and it is not providing reliable communication, most particularly in the southeast corner of the county.

“This is an important public safety project that is much needed for members of law enforcement, first responders and our community,” Wilkin said. “I am pleased it was included in the state construction budget.”

Other items of local interest in the bill include:

· $100,000 for an Outdoor Theater and Performing Arts Community Park, to help support restoration work as well as mechanical and infrastructure needs.

· $77,000 for the Highland House Museum to restore the brick parapet walls.

· $75,000 for the Highland County Agricultural Extension relocation to construct a new 40-foot by 100-foot facility for the office.

The bill also provides $1.7 million for basic renovations at Southern State Community College’s central campus.

Statewide, the bill includes $100 million for school safety grants, which will help public and private schools address local building security needs.

Other highlights of the bill include:

· $600 million for school building construction, renovation and repair through the state’s school facilities program.

· $457 million for colleges and universities.

· $400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge, water and sewer projects.

· $587 million for state parks and nature preserves.

· $50 million for the construction and renovation of county jails. Priority would be given to facilities with the greatest needs, as well as projects that would substantially improve the condition, safety and operational ability of the jail.

The Ohio House and Senate approved the legislation today, sending it to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine.

For more information, contact Wilkin’s office at 614-466-3506 or [email protected]

Submitted by the office of Shane Wilkin.