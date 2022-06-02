Fireworks back in Hillsboro

For the sixth consecutive year, Lewis Financial Group will be contracting with Rozzi Fireworks to put together a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks display over the Highland County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 3.

The celebration will go from 6-11 p.m. with the fireworks being set off at about 10 p.m.

Prior to the past five fireworks shows, Hillsboro has not had an official fireworks display for 15 years.

“It will be our first time of doing what is known as digital detonation in which the fireworks are very well timed and set off,” said Scott Lewis, who is coordinating the show. “It will be a computer versus manually doing it, so it should be a little bit better show.”

A VIP area will be set up with food trucks and food from the local 4-H Clubs. Tickets to the area are available to corporate sponsors who will receive advertising, preferred seating, parking, dinner tickets, refreshments, and live music by Willowbend.

Donation packages for access to the area are available at the Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. For a $250 donation, Silver-level sponsors will receive five VIP tickets. A Gold-level $500 donation will purchase 10 VIP tickets, and a Platinum-level $1,000 donation will purchase 20 VIP tickets.

Additional individual tickets can be purchased for $10 each by donation for package holders.

“I’m going to have a little bit of an open-mic prior to the band going on just for local up-and-comers,” said Lewis.

The fireworks can be viewed for free at areas throughout Hillsboro.

“It’s open to see on the hillside at the where the main fairgrounds parking lot is located, and they can watch it from the high school, and they can see it from Lowe’s parking lot,” said Lewis. “That’s the beautiful part about Hillsboro – you can see it from Buckeye Dentistry, and you can see it from a lot of churches. A lot of people enjoy going up to the high school parking lot because they have their own little small area, and they set up grills and whatnot.”

The cost of the display will be more than $25,000. “The cost of the contract with Rozzi alone is $20,000, and you have cleanup and trash, portalets, advertising, and everything else,” said Lewis.

Lewis said he estimates between 3,000 to 5,000 people will come out to view the fireworks. “My hope is this park or amphitheater concept is going to be done to allow some people to set up down there and enjoy it as well,” he said.

Lewis said he is still welcoming the opportunity for additional sponsors. “The cost this year has exceeded what we initially thought,” he said. “It’s just a result of the cost of everything being so inflated.”

Fireworks light up the night sky during a past Fourth of July display in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Fireworks-pic-1.jpg Fireworks light up the night sky during a past Fourth of July display in Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

VIP area will feature live music; fireworks will be digitally detonated