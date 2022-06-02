Fiber optics expanding in Hillsboro

Horizon announces Thursday that it is continuing to expand its regional state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to residents and businesses in Hillsboro. This Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) expansion includes nearly 42 miles of new fiber, passing 2,840 homes and businesses in the area.

The latest in a long list of connected community initiatives, Hillsboro and its residents and businesses can look forward to the advantages that come with heightened speeds, bandwidth capabilities and affordable broadband solutions. This deployment will meet a host of new and evolving digital transformation needs that homes and businesses alike are bringing to the table.

“Our latest expansion in Hillsboro continues Horizon’s mission of keeping Midwest communities connected,” said Jim Capuano, CEO and president of Horizon. “We are proud to deliver Hillsboro residents and businesses high-quality, affordable and reliable broadband solutions, which remain absolutely critical for building a bright future and ensuring day-to-day life is fully empowered.”

Currently, Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company, is in the FTTH construction phase in several other Midwest markets, including Greenfield, Washington Court House, Lancaster, Zanesville, Athens, Logan, Johnstown and Jackson.

Today, Horizon operates 6,000-plus miles of fiber across Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Indiana, with data center connectivity and back haul services that span up to Chicago, Illinois.

Hillsboro customers can preregister now for this new service at www.horizonconnects.com/hillsboro/. To learn more about Horizon, visit horizonconnects.com or call 866-416-7163.

Information for this story was provided by Jaymie Scotto & Associates, media contact for Horizon.