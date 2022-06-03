Hello! I hope everyone is having a wonderful week. Good cooks must run in my family. My mother, Phyllis Hatfield, and my aunt, Joanne Hopkins, were great cooks and bakers and their mother, Grace Smith, was also a great cook. My cousin, Tobi Gulley, is also a great cook and baker. She takes after her grandmother, Joanne Hopkins.

I follow Tobi’s recipes on Facebook. For those of you that like onions this recipe is for you. She made a French onion soup casserole a week ago and, of course, I sent her a message asking if she would share it, and she did.

Wow, Tobi, this is an awesome recipe. Thank you so much for sharing it with all of us.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a wonderful week!

FRENCH ONION

SOUP CASSEROLE

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter

5 medium Vidalia onions, thinly sliced, about 3 pounds

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 thyme sprigs

2 flat-leaf parsley springs

2 bay leaves

1 16-ounce baguette, thinly sliced

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1/2 sherry

8 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Directions

1. Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat; add onions, salt, pepper, thyme, parsley sprigs and bay leaves. Cook, stirring often, until onion are golden brown, about 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, preheat over to 350 degrees. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly toasted, 12 minutes. Set aside.

3. Remove and discard the thyme and parsley sprigs and bay leaves from the onion mixture. Add flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Add broth and sherry; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Layer half of the toasted baguette slices in a 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish. Spoon onion mixture evenly over bread. Top evenly with remaining baguette slices. Sprinkle with cheese; cover with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated over for 30 minutes. Increase heat to broil. Remove foil; broil until cheese is bubbly, about 3 minutes, Sprinkle with thyme leaves.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.