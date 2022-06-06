HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 2

ARREST/CITATION

Ashley Payne, 37, of Leesburg, was cited for failure to yield.

June 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Krista Wilson, 19, of Greenfield, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Darian Smith, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct and Dissemination of an image of another person.

Jessie Clayton, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

June 5

Samuel Holaday, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant and for obstructing official business.

Justin Rogers, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for physical control.

Tommy Lawwill, 30, of Dayton, was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

Kourtney Deleon, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.