Shooting threat leads to arrest

A man who allegedly made threats to shoot everyone inside the Washington C.H. Walgreens was arrested last week on multiple charges.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 1240 Columbus Ave., in reference to a male making threats that he was going to shoot the people inside the building, according to reports.

The man — identified as William Z. Wolfe — reportedly departed Walgreens, and police located him shortly thereafter behind the Pettits drive-through. After he was arrested, “a syringe commonly used to ingest drugs was located” on his person, police said.

No guns or weapons were found on his person, according to reports.

Wolfe, 28, of 240 Hickory St., Washington C.H., was charged with inducing panic, possession of drug abuse instruments, and two counts of aggravated menacing. Police took him to the Fayette County Jail where he was being held on a $7,500 bond.

This was not Wolfe’s first run-in with police. In December 2021, the AI Media Midwest reported that Wolfe was wanted on two outstanding warrants and that he fled from police in a vehicle and on foot.

Wolfe was apprehended after a short foot chase through several residential yards near Armbrust Avenue in Washington C.H., according to reports. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, driving under suspension and on two failure to appear warrants.

William Z. Wolfe allegedly made threats inside WCH Walgreens