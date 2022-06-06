Greenfield man gets community control

A Greenfield man was sentenced to six years of community control in two separate cases, each with three years of community control, last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Bryson Rickman, 23, in the first case was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. In the second case, Rickman was also sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, as well as a forfeiture specification.

For the first case, court records state that Rickman must successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and aftercare. It also said that he would be ordered to pay restitution of $120 to the Highland County Task Force.

The court records state that if Rickman violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court records for the first case, on or around June 9, 2021, an investigator and lieutenant met with someone who said they could purchase pills from Rickman. An informant was dropped off at an alley on South Street and monitored as they walked to an alley north of Lyndon Avenue.

When the informant got there, they met with Rickman who gave them three green pills, after which the informant gave money to Rickman. The pills were sent to BCI for analysis and tested as .109 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court records for the first count in the second case, on or around March 2, 2022, Rickman knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed a fentanyl-related compound in an amount equal to or exceeding one gram but less than five grams.

According to court records for the second count, the grand jurors found that on March 2, 2022, Rickman had $591 that was subject to forfeiture because of its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.

In other sentencings, Cory Hatfield, 36, Chillicothe, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Hatfield would be required to serve 30 days in the Highland County Jail starting “immediately.” It also said that Hatfield would be assessed for SUD treatment and must successfully complete treatment and aftercare.

Court records also stated that he would be ordered to pay restitution of $360 to the Highland County Task Force with his co-defendant.

It also said that if Hatfield violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court records, on or around April 27, 2021, Hatfield and his co-defendant sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount, but less than five times the bulk amount.

Nicholas McKenzie, 29, Lynchburg, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that McKenzie would be required to be evaluated and successfully complete any recommended SUD/ mental health issues treatment. Court records also stated that he would be ordered to pay restitution of $60 to the Highland County Task Force by July 1, 2022.

It also stated that if McKenzie violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Sept. 17, 2020, an investigator and detective met with someone who said they could purchase heroin from McKenzie. They met with McKenzie on Uhrig Street in Hillsboro where they gave McKenzie money and then he handed over a cigarette pack that had three clear capsules with white powder inside. The capsules were sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive for .32 grams of fentanyl.

Casey Lundy, 39, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Lundy must successfully complete SUD treatment and aftercare at the Talbert House. It also said that Lundy would be required to pay 1,652 to one victim and $1,763 to the other victim.

Court records also state that if Lundy violates any of the community control sanctions, a sentence of between six and 12 months would be given and Lundy would also be ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Dec. 14, 2020, Lundy and a co-defendant knowingly trespassed in an unoccupied outbuilding with the purpose to commit a theft offense or a felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Hatfield https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_hatfield.jpg Hatfield

Four others also sentenced