Nine indicted by a Highland County grand jury

A Beavercreek woman charged with theft was among nine people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

The charge against Kelley Humphrey, 25, is a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Sept. 10, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 24, 2021, Humphrey did with the purpose to deprive the victim of their property and knowingly obtained or exerted control over the following property, to wit: $4,634.69 in U.S. currency and other various items, without the consent of the owner or the person authorized to give consent, with the value of the property being more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Jeremy Cottrell, Washington C.H., 37, was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around March 3, 2022, Cottrell did, with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property, knowingly obtain or exert control over the following property, to wit: a 2021 Chevrolet Trax, the property being a motor vehicle, without the owner’s consent.

Joshua Freymuth, 29, Lynchburg, was indicted for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, starting on or around April 30, 2022, and continuing thereafter in Highland County, Freymuth, did, being a registered sex offender, convicted out of Butler County Juvenile Court, and according to law requirements after 2008, having a duty to register a change of address, failed to give notice of any change of address within 20 days by written notice, and was reckless in that regard: having previously been convicted of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, on July 1, 2008, with the defendant being a Tier II registered sex offender and having the duty to register every 180 days and 20 days before any change of address.

Ryan Todd, 34, Leesburg, was indicted on one count of theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony, and passing bad checks, also a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around April 20, 2022, and continuing through May 11, 2022, Todd, did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property, knowingly obtained or exerted control over said property, to wit: stone and delivery valued at $6,815.82 and other miscellaneous items, by deception, with the value of that property being greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

According to court records for the second count, on or around April 20, 2022, and continuing through May 11, 2022, Todd, did with the purpose to defraud, issue, transfer, caused to be issued or transferred a check or other negotiable instrument, to wit: a check dated April 21, 2022, in the amount of $3,687.11 to the Marshall Stone Quarry, with Todd knowing it would be dishonored or knowing that someone had ordered or would order stop payment on the check or other negotiable instrument.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Katherine Page, 25, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Johnny Conley, 66, Seaman, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Derrick Osborne, 30, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Tristan Nicely, 25, Hillsboro, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in marijuana, both fourth-degree felonies; two counts of possession of marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

* Stephen Weil, 36, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

