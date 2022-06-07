Hillsboro hires new hoops coaches

New head coaches for both the Hillsboro boys and girls basketball programs were approved during a special meeting Friday of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education.

Both coaches come from Fairfield. Josh Howland, the new boys coach, has been the head coach at Fairfield since 2017, and Heather Storer, the new girls coach, has been an assistant coach at Fairfield.

In addition, the school approved Jim Horne, Hillsboro’s head football coach from 1983 to 1997 who compiled a 100-54 record, as a middle school football coach. His son, Nathan Horne, was named Hillsboro’s new head football coach in February.

Several other coaching and other supplemental positions were approved during the meeting. They include: Chester Akers, high school assistant football; Sarah Albert, middle school Washington, D.C. trip coordinator; Heith Brown, high school assistant football; JC Captain, middle school football; Chris Fauber, reserve boys basketball; Jake Fouch, assistant varsity girls basketball; Trevor Gleadle, freshman boys basketball; Canaan Griffith, middle school football; Ben Howland, varsity boys soccer; Cody Mathews, high school assistant football; Amanda Miller, varsity girls soccer; Kara Moon, reserve volleyball; Ben Pence, high school assistant football; Kelly Perkins, middle school volleyball; Ashley Pollock, middle school National Honor Society advisor; Ashley Purtee, reserve girls soccer; Trista Rhodes, high school assistant girls soccer; Dan Snapp, assistant boys soccer; Ethan Snapp, reserve boys soccer; Jake Spruell, middle school football; Quentin Williams, varsity boys basketball assistant; Jordan Williamson, middle school volleyball; and Karen Yakimow, middle school student council.

The board also unanimously voted to renew the contract of district treasurer Ben Teeters for three years beginning Aug. 1, 2022.

One-year certified contracts were approved for the following: Macy Anderson, intervention specialist; Heather Mathews, teacher; Susan Rhoads, middle school/high school counselor; Rebecca Smith, teacher; Laura Wolfe, intervention specialist; and Ellen Wright, speech language pathologist.

Ashley Goolsby Zornes was approved as a bus driver and Tyler Snapp was approved as a volunteer high school boys soccer coach.

