Boutique/antique festival in Hillsboro

A Unique, Boutique & Antique Festival will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. It will be open from 3-7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“This is our first time holding the event, and so far it’s going really well,” said Ashley Watson of the Highland County Fair, who is coordinating the event. “We’ve got two food vendors coming – TroGo Pretzels and It’s Snow Time, which is a snow cone company.”

The festival will feature antique items such as signs and furniture, and there will be boutiques with clothing and accessories. Crafts and other one-of-a-kind items will be available from local vendors.

The majority of the vendors will be under one roof, and others will be in open-air spots around the fairgrounds.

“I think due to the weather being pretty nice this weekend and just going off how many people have viewed the Facebook page — it’s been viewed over 13,000 times — I expect it to be a pretty large turnout,” said Watson.

A $5 entrance fee to the event will go toward funding a new building on the fairgrounds. “They are building a new building by the end of this year to replace a couple of the barns that are out there,” said Watson.

Watson said the event is unique in the area. “We definitely don’t have anything like it here in Highland County, and it’s not something that typically goes on in Highland County, so it’s definitely worth coming,” she said.

Vendors will be coming to the event from as far as Lebanon.

“It’s spread out over the fairgrounds, and most of it right now is in the Multi-purpose Building, but I also have some boutique vendors that have trailers, and they are setting up in open spaces toward the midway area,” said Watson.

Watson said the festival has something for everyone.

“I think something should be said about the fact that it’s not just for women,” she said. “I think the poster gives it a feminine feel, but I do know that there are going to be a lot of booths set up for antiques that can attract men as well, and of course it is a family-friendly event with the snow cones being there, so it’s definitely for every member of the family.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

June 17-19 event will be at Highland County Fairgrounds