Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW S.R. 131 Culvert Replacement — A project to replace three culverts along S.R. 131 is set to begin on June 13. S.R. 131 will be closed for five days for the replacements, all between North Fork Road and Dawson Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 134. The estimated completion date is June 17 by 4 p.m.

S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area is on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation — A project to rehabilitate the historic covered bridge in Lynchburg has began in the winter. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. No impacts to nearby roadways are anticipated. The estimated completion date if fall 2022.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.