In the kitchen with Sharon


Sharon Hughes Staff columnist

This is a picture of Lesley Lightner’s BBQ pulled chicken.


Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend, Lesley Lightner. With her crock pot BBQ pulled chicken, and with the Fourth of July coming up, this would be a great dish to have that’s easy. As Lesley says, she serves it with macaroni and cheese and slaw. I would throw in some chips, and you have a wonderful meal, and you can enjoy your holidays.

This would be a great dish to serve anytime. I love pulled chicken on a bun with slaw. Delicious. Of course, you can add one of your favorite deserts, too.

Have a great week. I hope you are enjoying these recipes. Please share one or two of your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Thank you Lesley for sharing this with all of us.

BBQ Pulled Chicken

Ingredients

4-6 boneless chicken breasts

1 18-ounce bottle barbecue sauce

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions

Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Place chicken breasts in a crock pot and pour the sauce over them. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Shred chicken and enjoy.

Notes

My darling daughter has made this for my birthday and served it with macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. Yum! I use Montgomery Inn barbecue sauce and reduce the amount of red pepper flakes to a 1/2 teaspoon. It’s good on buns or over mashed potatoes, too.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

