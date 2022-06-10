Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend, Lesley Lightner. With her crock pot BBQ pulled chicken, and with the Fourth of July coming up, this would be a great dish to have that’s easy. As Lesley says, she serves it with macaroni and cheese and slaw. I would throw in some chips, and you have a wonderful meal, and you can enjoy your holidays.

This would be a great dish to serve anytime. I love pulled chicken on a bun with slaw. Delicious. Of course, you can add one of your favorite deserts, too.

Have a great week. I hope you are enjoying these recipes. Please share one or two of your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Thank you Lesley for sharing this with all of us.

BBQ Pulled Chicken

Ingredients

4-6 boneless chicken breasts

1 18-ounce bottle barbecue sauce

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions

Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Place chicken breasts in a crock pot and pour the sauce over them. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Shred chicken and enjoy.

Notes

My darling daughter has made this for my birthday and served it with macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. Yum! I use Montgomery Inn barbecue sauce and reduce the amount of red pepper flakes to a 1/2 teaspoon. It’s good on buns or over mashed potatoes, too.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.