Farmer’s market fun

Hillsboro Economic Development Director Lauren Walker said that the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, open every Saturday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at 108 Gov. Trimble Place, enjoyed a successful opening day last month, has now accrued over 30 vendors, and has plans for a busy schedule of entertainment acts slated to include musical artists and events to take place throughout the season.

Walker said that in addition to the Hill City Endurance Fitness event planned for Saturday, June 11, the upcoming scheduled events are as follows:

June 18 — Micheall Reed Acoustic

June 25 — Belfast Kids 4-H Club and solo musical artist Gabe Gilliland

July 9 — Jake Lindsay’s Illusion Magic Show and sol musical artist Gabe Gilliland

July 16 — Solo musical artist Gabe Gilliland

July 23 — Christmas In July with Rhoades Ridge Farm

July 30 — Solo musical artist Gabe Gilliland

Aug. 6 — Micheall Reed Acoustic

Aug. 13 — Sample Day at the Farmer’s Market

Aug. 20 — Farm Bureau Farm to Fork Event

Oct. 8 — Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Walker said that because of the varied nature of the farmer’s market, and the enthusiasm of public interest, that vendors and events are continually being added, and that the schedule could be subject to change. She encouraged people to check the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market social media pages for any updates or additions throughout the season.

Micheall Reed, who has been in the music business for well over 40 years, brings his, “experience at every type of venue,” to the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market on June 18 and Aug. 6, and said that his upcoming shows in Hillsboro came about after “sending emails to many towns in Hamilton, Clermont and Highland counties.” He said that he was happy to be chosen for the Farmer’s Market and that the planned live performances “are very nice for the people of the town.”

Reed discussed the importance of live music and said, “I believe music, and particularly live shows, have a great impact on people. It’s different than recorded music. There is something about watching somebody play and sing a song live that is very interesting to people and something that I feel blessed to be able to do.”

Reed said he plays songs from the 1960s and ’70s and that, “I am often approached by people who remember that one song from early in their teen years or they remember that song growing up when their parents would play the record at home or have it on the radio in the car.”

Reed said, “That is incredibly satisfying to me. That is what it is all about, being able to play music and bring those memories back to people. Who is lucky enough to be able to do that with their job?”

Gabe Gilliland, who will be playing at the farmer’s market on June 25 and July 9, 16 and 30, is an accomplished musician and Hillsboro High School graduate currently pursuing a degree at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. His accomplishments include being selected for the All-National Honor Ensembles under the auspices of the National Association for Music Education, the OMEA All-State Honor Band, Cincinnati Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Gilliland is also a recipient of the DPVA scholarship that was awarded pursuant to his recognized musical aptitude.

Gilliland, who started playing the trombone in sixth grade and earned his UC scholarship with the instrument, said he has “spent the majority of my musical development playing classical and romantic music,” but a change in his musical course has spawned a new career for him.

“At the start of the pandemic, I picked up the guitar because of the down time,” Gilliland, who is also a singer and songwriter, said that picking up a new instrument turned into something life-changing. “Two years later I am playing gigs every weekend, supporting myself while in college,” he said.

Gilliland said that his musical repertoire varies greatly. “I play a ton of folk, blues, country and southern rock,” he said.

He explained that, “At the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, I try to keep a gentle and refreshing lineup of covers and originals. I played most Saturdays last summer there.”

In Hillsboro, Gilliland’s musical stylings can also be seen at The Porch restaurant every Friday from 6-9 p.m. and “occasionally at other theatres and festivals and private events.” He is scheduled to play with Hillsboro High School graduate and choral scholar Christopher Jacky, who studies music education at Capital University, at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church on July 23 in a summer recital. The event promises to incorporate voice, keys, guitar and trombone applied to many genres. Admission is free.

Walker said that in addition to the diverse selection of musical acts and other events that are already scheduled, the city is still interested in soliciting additional entertainment or activities.

If there are any businesses or organizations that would like to offer a children’s activity, music, informational session, or event in the old firehouse during farmer’s market hours, Walker said they can call 937-393-5219 to reserve a Saturday.

The last day of the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market will be Oct. 15.

For more information about the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, check out its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/hillsboroohiofarmersmarket.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Visitors stroll down Governor Trimble Place during a day at the Hillsboro Farmer's Market.

City has scheduled live music, other attractions