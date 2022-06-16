Highland District Hospital Foundation annual golf outing a success

On a beautiful sunny day in Greenfield, 27 teams teed off for a great cause at the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Golf Outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

By the end of the day, just over $13,000 was raised to support the mission and annual plan of the Highland District Hospital Foundation.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of my first golf outing as the Highland District Hospital Foundation Manager,” Erin Richmond, HDH Foundation/Volunteer Manager, said. “This event has been one of the Foundation’s annual fundraisers since 2012 & it seems to grow each year. The weather was perfect with sunny skies & temperatures in the low 70s.”

Team Logan Fenton/Skylar Gee Racing consisting of Chad Fairley, Jeremy Purdin, Doug Moon and Amanda Dixon won the four-person scramble. Second place went to team Donald E. Fender, which consisted of Jr. Price, Terry McConnaughey, Randy Beatty and Matt Hovan. Third place went to The Laurels of Hillsboro team, which consisted of Michael Miller, Todd Wilkin, Chet Miller and Beth Wilkin. The first-place all-women’s team went to Meghann Ackley, Tara Hathaways, Bryn Karnes and Madison Schumacher.

“This event would not be possible without the support of the many sponsors and the teams that played in the outing,” Richmond said. “A special thanks to our hospital employees and Foundation Board members that give of their time to plan, prepare & staff the event. We are grateful for the generous philanthropy of businesses and individuals that continually support our mission to provide quality care to our community.”

Sponsors of the Annual Golf Outing are as follows:

UltraGroup, The Laurels of Hillsboro, Merchants National Bank, People’s Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Gordon Food Service, Crestwood Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Weller’s Plumbing and Heating, Five Star Food Service, Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, Blue & Co., LLC, Greenfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Chad Abbott Signs, Classic Real Estate Company, Doug Wagoner Insurance, Jeff & Vicki Rhude, Steve & Susan Thompson, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Southern Hills Community Bank, Tom & Maggi Horst, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Wilmington Savings Bank, Dr. Phil & Kati Burwinkel, Preferred Midwest Title, Susan L. Davis, Attorney, The Gunderman Family, HDH Gift Shop, Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Hillsboro Dairy Queen, Corner Pharmacy, LLC, Community Care Hospice, Tom Bailey Construction & Southern Ohio Appraisers, LLC, KeyBridge, Edgington Funeral Home, First State Bank, Gibbs Insurance Associates, Heskett Insurance Agency, NCB, Dr. Leah McConnaughey & Dr. Khris Ballard & Dr. Laura Andre, Optometrists, Turner & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, ShawContract, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, The Porch Carryout & Grill, CRI, Sassy Sisters Boutique, LLC, Restoration Wellness, Ohio Asphaltic Limestone Corp., Buckeye Country, Todd & MaryBeth Heskett

Pictured left to right: Jeremy Purdin, Erin Richmond, HDH Foundation/Volunteer Manager, Vicki Rhude, HDH Foundation Board of Directors Chairman, Tim Parry, HDH President & CEO, Amanda Dixon, Doug Moon, Chad Fairley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_golf.jpg Pictured left to right: Jeremy Purdin, Erin Richmond, HDH Foundation/Volunteer Manager, Vicki Rhude, HDH Foundation Board of Directors Chairman, Tim Parry, HDH President & CEO, Amanda Dixon, Doug Moon, Chad Fairley