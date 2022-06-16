Lynchburg post office temporarily closed

A press release from the United Stated Postal Services reads: “Due to a fire that caused significant damage, operations for the Lynchburg Post Office are suspended. Operations have been relocated to the Hillsboro Post Office, 301 N. High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Hours of operation for the Hillsboro Post Office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm and Saturday, from 8:30 am until noon. The lobby is open 24 hours for P.O. Box access.”

The Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District did not respond for comment despite multiple attempts.

Fire causes post office operations to be temporarily suspended