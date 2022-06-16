Greenfield welcomes first new business in incubator

There’s a new business in town, and it was officially welcomed by the village of Greenfield on Wednesday.

Backyard Primitive Design, located at 228 Jefferson St. and part of the new business incubator, is open for business.

Owner Sherry Hedgecock said she started everything out of her home in Washington Court House 18 years ago, and when she moved to Lynchburg she worked out of her garage, which was converted to a store. For a few years, she was at Lloyd’s in Bainbridge, too, until it sold. Since then she has been working out of her home again, but then she learned about the incubator space in Greenfield.

Backyard Primitive Design is accessible inside the building and is on the right side as you enter the building. There, Hedgecock offers a wide variety of home decor items like curtains, bedding, Candleberry candles and Crossroads candles, room sprays, wax tarts, wax warmers, lamps and Billy Jacobs prints. And if she doesn’t have what you are looking for in the curtain and bedding options, she has books with more options and is happy to place the order for you, she said.

Custom furniture like trash cans, laundry hampers and small tables are also available, she said. Additionally, Hedgecock restores old furniture.

Home decor is something Hedgecock said she has always loved, adding that when she was young she would often refinish someone’s unwanted item and make it new again.

Right now, Backyard Primitive Design is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hedgecock said hours will likely fluctuate based on customer demand.

To stay informed about what’s going on at the store, you can visit the Backyard Primitive Design group Facebook page, where Hedgecock posts daily. You can also navigate to the page through Hedgecock’s personal page.

On Wednesday during the village’s welcoming, city manager Todd Wilkin said to Hedgecock that entrepreneurs like her – those who are willing to take the risk and open a business, especially in the current economy – are appreciated.

“It’s an exciting time to be locating a business in Greenfield,” Wilkin said. “We are here to support our local business and industry.”

The village of Greenfield officially welcomed new business Backyard Primitive Design on Wednesday. Pictured (l-r) are Sherry Parker with the village, Sherry Hedgecock who owns the business, city manager Todd Wilkin, Susan Howland with the village, Lucille (the pig statue), local business operator Connie Clyburn and council member Phil Clyburn.