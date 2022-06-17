New MHS varsity boys b-ball coach

The McClain High School varsity boys basketball team hired a new coach, a position left open upon former coach Joe Stewart’s May announcement that he was stepping down from the position.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education met in a special session to see to hiring needs. Among those was the position of varsity boys basketball coach.

Bob Williams, a 1993 graduate of McClain who also played basketball for the Tigers, was hired for the role.

Williams is coming off of a three-year stint as head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Paint Valley, where he is a high school intervention teacher.

“I’m excited to be back home and to be a Tiger again,” Williams said after the meeting.

Others hired at the meeting included Sarah Milner for first grade, Schylar Maag for music and William Roller for elementary art. All three were present at Wednesday’s meeting, and all three will be at Greenfield Elementary.

Additional hiring included Payton Smith, fourth and fifth-grade math teacher at Rainsboro; Richard Duffus, middle school and high school band director; Stephanie Lanning, food service director; Richard Oakes, third-grade teacher at Greenfield Elementary; and Brook Sykes, cook.

Board members also voted to approve administrator contracts which included a one-year contract for Ron Sexton and three-year contracts for Tim Bolender, Quincey Gray, Alisa Barrett and Matt Shelton. A three-year contract was also approved for Kevin Little, the district’s resource officer.

In other matters, consent agenda items included the hiring of a couple of additional student summer helpers, and accepting the resignation of bus driver Candace Cassidy.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education meets next in regular session on Monday, June 27 at 7 p.m. in the central office board room. For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s social media pages. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages. The district’s central office may be reached by calling 937-981-2152.

Pictured at the June 15 special meeting (l-r) are Greenfield school district superintendent Quincey Gray, board members Eric Wise, Eric Zint, and Sandy Free and district treasurer Joe Smith. On the far right, Bob Williams and others hired are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_6-15-22-GEVSD.jpg Pictured at the June 15 special meeting (l-r) are Greenfield school district superintendent Quincey Gray, board members Eric Wise, Eric Zint, and Sandy Free and district treasurer Joe Smith. On the far right, Bob Williams and others hired are pictured. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Board hires other positions in special meeting