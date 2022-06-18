Wheat, Webster School and Steve Martin

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that a fight occurred near Carmel and sent one man to the hospital for knife wounds thanks to the alleged discovery of equipment for the manufacture of liquor.

Kenneth Coffey, a vocational agriculture student at McClain High School and also a member of the McClain Future Farmers of America chapter, was awarded the State Farmer degree by the Ohio Association of Future Farmers of America.

Henry Pausch and Ralph Young of Leesburg announced that they planned to open a new radio store that would sell radios and accessories, as well as iceless refrigeration plants, on South Washington Street in the business room where Walter and Roy Gray previously worked.

Wheat was reported to be “ripening rapidly,” with farmers preparing to harvest it, and the harvest looked to be below the yearly average for the area.

In sports, Red Armstrong’s Superiors were able to stay in the lead of the local softball league thanks to the team’s 2-to-1 win over Cox’s Of Course.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “Broken Lullaby,” starring Lionel Barrymore and Nancy Carroll, and “Daughter of the Dragon,” starring Anna May Wong and Warner Oland.

Kroger’s advertised multiple products, including two large packages of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes for 23 cents, a pound of French brand coffee for 27 cents and five pounds of “large ripe fruit” bananas for 25 cents.

This week in 1957, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Schools Board of Education authorized the awarding of a contract to J.H. Welch for $5,754 for the demolition of the former Webster School.

Hillsboro announced that it planned to send seven girls from the community to the Buckeye Girls’ State camp in Columbus, with this being the record number for the area, and all of them juniors.

The Hillsboro summer playground was scheduled to open on June 17 and would be open for the following eight weeks until Aug. 9 at the Washington School lot, with the hours planned to be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The construction for the new beef barn located on the county fairgrounds was announced to be completed in the “near future,” with the leaders of the project saying that it “may” be finished for the sesquicentennial.

Roselawn Drive-In, located in Allenburg, advertised multiple films, including “The Search for Bridey Murphy,” starring Louis Hayward and Teresa Wright, and “Pillars of the Sky,” starring Jeff Chandler and Dorothy Malone.

Albers Super Markets advertised multiple products, including an Albers large Angel Food ring cake for 35 cents and a 125-foot roll of wax paper for 23 cents.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported that the county’s first recycling center was scheduled to open “on a small scale” the following week, with the project operated by the Highland County Community Action Organization.

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees announces that they approved the schematic drawings, with pending approval from the Ohio Board of Regents, for the proposed $4.8 million Southern State Community project, with the project to possibly be completed two years from next month.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that they approved a one-month “respite” on real estate taxes, with the tax statements now planned to be mailed in mid-July.

Mary Carson, a 1982 Hillsboro High School graduate, was announced as a finalist for the Elks National Foundation Scholarship Contest that could award a minimum of $1,000 towards college fees.

In sports, the Hillsboro City Board of Education announced that it planned to hire Gary West, former basketball assistant coach, as the new head basketball coach, due to former head coach Sam Snyder’s resignation.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films, including “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” starring Steve Martin, and “Annie,” starring Aileen Quinn.

Radio Shack advertised multiple products, including a TRS-80 4K Color Computer for $299 and a Micro-Cassette Pocket Recorder for $69.95.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Firefighters Association planned to hold a fundraising event for the Highland County D.A.R.E. program by having a truck and tractor pull at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

All former Hillsboro High School graduates were called to return to the school as it announced that it planned to have its HHS All-Class Reunion on June 30, with events like a school tour and a musical session planned.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue announced its encouragement for residents to learn more about the new Seconds Count 911 Emergency Strobe Light and Panic Button System from B-Alert, Inc. out of Troy.

People were given a “rare opportunity to view” the Bell’s Opera House in downtown Hillsboro, with the event held by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association and the Highland County Preservation Group

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 Legion baseball squad continued its hot streak, following a second-place finish at the Troy Tournament, with a 5 to 0 win over the Washington Court House Post 25 team.

CoreComm advertised its Internet Access product, which included free 24/7 live technical support, unlimited hours, 10 e-mail address and free spam protection for $9.95 a month.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years