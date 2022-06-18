Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is from my very good friend Patricia Nichols with her ham and swiss Hawaiian rolls. YUM! They look delicious. I would make these and serve them with potato salad, chips and maybe fruit salad. A perfect meal as it is getting to be hot days ahead. I like a simple summer meal that is quick and easy and that tastes so good. When you see Patricia, thank her for all these wonderful recipes she shares with us. Thank you Patricia.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in In the Kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Ingredients

24 slices of deli honey ham

6 slices of swiss cheese, cut into fourths

1/3 cup Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Poppy seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup butter melted

1 tablespoon Onion Powder

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 packages (12 count) KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

Preparation

Step 1 – Cut rolls in half and spread mayo onto 1 side of the rolls. Place a slice or two of ham and a slice of swiss cheese in the roll. Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely together into a baking dish.

Step 2 – In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.

Step 3 – Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes.

Step 4 – Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 2 minutes until the tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.

NOTES

I LOVE this recipe! You can do it with ham, turkey or roast beef. I usually do a tray of half ham and half turkey.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.