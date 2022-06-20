HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
June 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Aaron Kerwina, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
June 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christopher Pollard, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
Amber Krueger, 45, of Cincinnati, was cited for driving under suspension.
June 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kaitlyn O’Rourke, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits, driving while intoxicated and using weapons while intoxicated.
INCIDENT
The police department received a call reference to an overdose in the 300 block of Bigelow Street. House Bill 110 was advised to the subject involved and a report was taken.
June 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jazlyn Jones, 24, of Martinsville, was cited for driving under suspension.