HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aaron Kerwina, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

June 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Pollard, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Amber Krueger, 45, of Cincinnati, was cited for driving under suspension.

June 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kaitlyn O’Rourke, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits, driving while intoxicated and using weapons while intoxicated.

INCIDENT

The police department received a call reference to an overdose in the 300 block of Bigelow Street. House Bill 110 was advised to the subject involved and a report was taken.

June 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jazlyn Jones, 24, of Martinsville, was cited for driving under suspension.