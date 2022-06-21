Myla & Me Boutique opens in Leesburg

The village of Leesburg recently welcomed its newest business, Myla & Me Boutique, located at 47 S. Fairfield St., Leesburg. The boutique is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Myla & Me Boutique offers a variety of women’s clothing and accessories as well as children’s clothing. You can look them up on Facebook and Instagram. Pictured is Leesburg Mayor Shawn C. Priest (right) presenting a welcome basket to Myla & Me owner Aleah Darbyshire.

