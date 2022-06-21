Veterans Memorial bricks installed

The Highland County Veterans Memorial Committee has announced that the 2022 brick pavers were installed recently at the memorial on the west side of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.

Normally, the bricks are placed in time for an annual Memorial Day observance.

“But due to several unforeseen circumstances and some weather issues, we were put behind in a very unusual fashion, but we truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding this year,” the committee said in a news release.

The committee said it would like to publicly acknowledge and thank all those who have purchased the memorial pavers, as well as those who contributed to helping the memorial continue to grow:

* Shawn Wilkin for his continued service of knowledge and labor to make sure the pavers are installed with expert skills;

* Gary Cruea, a Highland County Vietnam veteran, who volunteered his time and efforts to assist in the installation process again this year;

* Lerch’s Barnlot, LTD, which has continued to donate all the required paving sand for the new pavers;

* Roni Reynolds for her assistance in the pre-installation process and helping proof all the 2022 applications;

* The city of Hillsboro for helping keep the memorial area and volunteers safe from any incidents while the volunteers were working; and

* Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District for their continued support and manpower helping keep the flags and flagpole hardware in working order.

“We would also like to give a special thank you to Mr. Tom Perrin, lead maintenance tech at the Highland County Courthouse and County Administration Building, who has spent many years helping with the daily upkeep of the Highland County Veterans Memorial,” the news release said. “He has made a priority of routinely checking the area and all the components of it — fixing what he can or notifying us of anything needing addressed. His time and efforts have been truly appreciated over the years.

This past winter the Veterans Memorial Committee suffered a great loss with longstanding member Judy McCray, a U.S. Army veteran, stepping down.

”Judy and her husband, Major Mac McCray (retired, U.S. Army) has been with this committee since it began. She was the backbone of the entire administrative side of this memorial for many, many years with her efforts being steadfast, punctual and right on cue from day one of beginning her volunteer service with this project. Though Judy and her infectious smile could never be replaced, we are very thankful that Mrs. Cailin Hoskins, also a U.S. Army veteran, has taken over several of Judy’s committee duties and is already proving that the project will continue to be thoroughly documented.”

New memorial pavers are still available for purchase. The 4-inch by 8-inch bricks allow for up to 20 characters on each of the three rows of text and are $50 each. Application forms are available at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 (1000 W. Main St.) and the Highland County Veterans Service Office (1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro).

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Veterans Memorial Committee.

A new brick, this one in honor of Alyssa N. Reynolds, is shown shortly after being placed recently at the Highland County Veterans Memorial on the back side of the courthouse in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Brick-pic.jpg A new brick, this one in honor of Alyssa N. Reynolds, is shown shortly after being placed recently at the Highland County Veterans Memorial on the back side of the courthouse in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

Judy McCray steps down from committee; bricks still for sale