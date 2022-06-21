Hillsboro will have one school resource officer

The Hillsboro City Schools will have one school resource officer for the 2022-23 school, according to a recommendation approved at Monday’s board education meeting.

The officer will come through a memorandum of understanding with the Hillsboro Police Department.

In the past the school district has had two school resource officers, and started last school year with two, but both had to be pulled from most of their school assignments due to duties with the police department, superintendent Tim Davis said. He said that although they were pulled from most of the school duties, one officer still checked in with the school regularly but was not in the buildings every day.

“We are very excited again,” Davis said. “… Now we will (have a full-time officer) every day.”

In another matter, the school board approved the 2022-23 middle school/high school handbook, which changes the time high school students are dismissed each day to 2:18 p.m., and the dismissal time for middle school students to 2:25 p.m.

The handbook also changes the Chromebook policy so that some middle school students will be allowed to take Chromebooks home, and also specifies that headphones and earbuds are not permitted during school hours in the hallways or cafeteria. It also addresses head wear, Davis said.

“We fight hats every day,” Davis said, adding that hats will be permitted in the hallways, but not in classrooms.

In his report to the board, Davis said a new roof on the elementary building is almost finished, and the floors in the elementary hallways and cafeteria are being replaced. He said both school playgrounds are being upgraded, including fixing a drainage problem on the fourth and fifth grade side of a playground. He said the high school gym floor is being refinished.

The board approved the following resignations at the end of the 2021-22 school year: teachers Holly Burgess, Aaron Chaney, Caroline Dixon, Clyde Snow and Megan Wagoner; teacher Linda Mull for retirement effective June 30, 2022; and custodian Gregory Schumacher for retirement effective July 29, 2022.

The board approved the following one-year contracts: Shawn Collins, intervention specialist; Kayla Gauche, middle school counselor; and teachers Tiffany Geltner, Megan MacIvor, Garrett Ross, Pat Sebastian and Tobi Stevens.

Davis said the school has one or two positions left to fill, depending on what happens between now and the start of the new school year.

The board approved $51.91 million in final appropriations for fiscal year 2022. “Schools are big business,” treasurer Ben Teeters said.

The board approved donations of $1,000 from Lesia Langston-McKenna and $100 from the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church for the HCS Tomahawk Summer Feeding Program Kick-off event. Davis said the event, originally planned to be held outdoors, was moved inside due to weather, and that there was still a good turnout.

The seeking of sealed bids for the disposal of the following transportation vehicles was approved by the board: 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van with 182,520 miles, 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van with 265,065 miles, 2008 Thomas 72-passenger bus with 257,388 miles and 2006 Thomas 74-passenger bus with 78,295 miles.

In a federal grant budget hearing held just before the regular board meeting, Teeters explained how much grant funding the district is anticipating for 2022-23 school year and how those funds will be used.

* Special Education Part B received $620,513. It will be used for instruction — special education teachers, aides, purchase services for online programs and instructional supplies; administrative services — special education secretary; and some funding will go to the Hillsboro Christian Academy for special services, possibly including a special education teacher.

* Title I (grades K-3) received $888,203. It will be used for instruction — Title teacher salaries, Title paraprofessional salaries, family/community services and supplies; and for non-public schools — purchased services.

* Improving Teacher Quality Title IIA received $118,379. It will be used for professional development — district leadership team members, training for staff and training supplies; and non-public schools will receive a portion for professional development and supplies.

* Title IV-A Student Support and Academic Enrichment received $64,712., It will be used for mental health counseling, the school resource officer and supplies.

* Early Childhood Special Education received $19,024. It will be used for “intenerate” services (Hopewell) and instruction supplies.

The district also has received notice of allocation for other grants, but has not yet receive the funds. They include:

* Rural and Low Income received $52,236. It will be used for a tutor at the alternative school and PLATO, an online program.

* High Schools That Work received $8,000. It will be used by the district leadership team and for professional development services.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro City Schools Treasurer Ben Teeters (right) gives a report at Monday’s board of education meeting. Also pictured is board member Larry Lyons. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_School-board.jpg Hillsboro City Schools Treasurer Ben Teeters (right) gives a report at Monday’s board of education meeting. Also pictured is board member Larry Lyons. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Dismissal times change slightly for high school, middle school