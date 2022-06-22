The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for Cafe 28 located at 8 E.t Main St., Leesburg. The cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is closed on Sunday and Monday. Cafe 28 offers espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, cold brew, pour overs as well as house drip. It has specialty teas, ice tea, hot chocolate, smoothies, biscuits and gravy, salads and sandwiches. Visit it on Facebook, Instagram, or call 937-780-1184.

