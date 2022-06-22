Jaws of Life help free driver

A two-vehicle accident resulted in rescue personnel from the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District utilizing the Jaws of Life to free a trapped driver from an SUV that had flipped on its side just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in Green Township, Clinton County.

A Hyundai Tucson SUV collided with an Acura TLX sedan at the intersection of S.R. 73 and School Road. The driver of the sedan was apparently uninjured and speaking to police about the accident. Her car had right-front damage.

Firefighters with the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District attended to the injured SUV driver while cutting the roof off the vehicle to free her.

She was conscious and placed on a backboard and stretcher, and transported to the hospital.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper assisted at the scene of the accident, which shut temporarily down School Road as well as S.R. 73.

No further details were available.

Rescue personnel with the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District work to free a driver from the wreckage of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 73 and School Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_DSC_0055.jpg Rescue personnel with the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District work to free a driver from the wreckage of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 73 and School Road. Tom Barr | News Journal

Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District responds to the scene