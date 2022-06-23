HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 21

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 11000 block of Outer View Trail advised he was assaulted by a neighbor. After an investigation, the victim refused to have charges filed.

A resident of the 4700 block of Washburn Road reported interference in custody of a minor. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 1000 block of Child Street in Greenfield after the report of a theft of several items.

June 22

INCIDENTS

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 12000 block of Cameron Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that there was property damage. The property owner declined charges.

A Hillsboro resident reported his vehicle was damaged by an ODOT mowing crew while travelling on S.R. 247.

A deputy responded to a residence on High Street in Mowrystown after a complaint of trespassing.