Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW* S.R. 134 Resurfacing — A project to resurface S.R. 134 between S.R. 32 and Buford is set to begin on July 5. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with one lane of traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street in Hillsboro and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation — A project to rehabilitate the historic covered bridge in Lynchburg has begun. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. No impacts to nearby roadways are anticipated. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.