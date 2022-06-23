Unemployment falls in Highland Co.

The unemployment rate in Highland County fell in May to 3.7 percent, a fall of 0.2 percent from the previous month, according to figures released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,400 workers, with 16,800 members of the force employed and 600 unemployed. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Of the 88 counties in Ohio, Highland County is ranked 27th in terms of the highest unemployment rate in the state, tied with four other counties.

Seasonal adjustment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a “statistical technique that attempts to measure and remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment change from month to month.”

It considers the changes in labor market activity because of seasonal events like weather, harvests and major holidays. Because the seasonal events are mostly the same every year, the change in the trends can be eliminated by seasonally adjusting the statistics from month to month. The adjustments allow people to see the underlying trends and other nonseasonal movements, ODJFS said.

The county unemployment rates in Ohio ranged from a low of 2.1 percent in Holmes and Mercer counties to a high of 6.0 percent in Cuyahoga County.

The state had nine counties at or below 2.5 percent unemployment in May: Holmes and Mercer counties at 2.1 percent, Putnam County at 2.2 percent, Union County at 2.3 percent, Auglaize, Delaware and Wyandot counties at 2.4 percent and Madison and Wayne counties at 2.5 percent.

The state had seven counties at or above 4.5 percent unemployment in May: Cuyahoga County at 6,0 percent, Lorain County at 5.6 percent, Monroe County at 4.8 percent, Lake County at 4.7 percent, Noble County at 4.6 percent and Jefferson and Meigs counties at 4.5 percent.

According to ODJFS, unemployment decreased in 59 counties in Ohio in May, increased in 13 and stayed the same in 16.

Of the six counties contiguous to Highland County, Fayette County had 3.0 percent unemployment in May, Ross County had 3.0 percent, Clinton County had 3.4 percent, Brown County had 3.4 percent, Adams County had 3.6 percent and Pike County had 4.1 percent.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

This graphic shows how high or low the unemployment rate is in all 88 counties in Ohio. The lighter-colored counties have lower unemployment rates while darker-colored counties have higher unemployment rates. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Unemployment-Rate.jpg This graphic shows how high or low the unemployment rate is in all 88 counties in Ohio. The lighter-colored counties have lower unemployment rates while darker-colored counties have higher unemployment rates. Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services graphic

County ranks 27th in state for highest unemployment