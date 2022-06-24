Theatre robbed, Cole one-hitter, Harsha honored

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that quite a number of people in Highland County filed petitions with the board of elections to run for office, with four Republicans vying to go up against the Democratic incumbent for the recorder position and two Republicans looking to go up against the Democratic incumbent for one of the county commissioner positions.

The Greenfield Republican offered a limited-time gift to those that subscribed with a full-year subscription — a 26-piece set of Rogers’ Guaranteed Genuine Nickel Silver.

Elmer Fulkerson, a junior at McClain High School and a 4-H club member working on a tobacco project, went to his tobacco bed to reset some of the plants but instead found a snake that measured 8-3.5 feet.”

The Home Grocery purchased the stock of Chas. H Wolfe on Fourth Street and planned to operate a branch of the store there at the location, with Earl Hill to be the new store’s manager.

The McClain High School Band was expected to give the first summer series concert and planned to play on a “large platform” that would be constructed in front of City Hall while facing Jefferson Street, which would be removed following the event.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple films, including “The Divine Woman” starring Greta Garbo, and “Lone Star Ranger” starring Geo O’ Brien.

The Greenfield Furniture Company advertised multiple products, including oak porch swings for $1.95, ferneries for $1.95 and refrigerators for $10.95 and up.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Rand Theatre reported to police that about $140 worth of candy was stolen from the concession booth, with the door lock being either picked or opened with a duplicate key.

The minimum national average support price for 1956 wheat crop was announced to be $1.81 per bushel if quotas were approved at the referendum on June 25, but would only be about $1.19 per bushel if the quotas were rejected.

The House of Representatives voted “overwhelmingly” to give a 7.5-percent pay raise to more than one million classified government workers, with the Senate passing a 10 percent boost.

Ohio State Auditor James A. Rhoades announced that revenue for the state reached the $1 billion threshold for the first time in history.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films, including “Blackboard Jungle” starring Glenn Ford, Louis Calhern and Anne Francis” and “Gangbusters” starring Kent Taylor and Irene Hervey.

The Village Recreation Board announced that it still required at least $45 in contributions for its Fourth of July community festival planned to take place at the Municipal Playground, with donations currently totaling $360.50.

United Department Stores advertised multiple products, including three men’s athletic undershirts for $1 and two men’s “stretchie” anklets for $1.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that Lynchburg-Clay Superintendent Tom Willis was awarded a three-year contract by the board of education during its regular meeting the prior night, with the contract planned to run from 1981 through 1984.

Congressman William Harsha was honored “for his contribution to highway safety” at the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Conference and was given a plaque his “dedication to highway safety.”

Dr. Lawrence Odland was appointed to the board of governors of Highland District Hospital by Common Pleas Judge Darrell Hottle, who under the law was required to appoint three members of the board, with one of those being a medical doctor.

Perry Alexander, the executive director of the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC), announced that the center passed a records review with 90-percent compliance.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 baseball squad was able to play one game the prior night due to rain, with that one matchup bringing the team another win, with Hillsboro Post 129 almost tallying no-hitter from starter Jon Cole, but the opposition was able to get a hit in the final inning.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located on U.S. Rt. 50, advertised multiple films including “Coal Miner’s Daughter” starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones and “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days” starring Tom Berenger and William Katt.

Murphy’s advertised multiple products, including a Willy the Water Bug – Water Toy for $6.44, insulated drapes for $9.97 and a Daytona sheet blanket for $3.99.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Future Farmers of America was building a new ag barn measuring 112 feet by 82 feet that was planned to be used as a livestock house.

A summer cruise-in series was planned to return to Hillsboro for its fifth year in a row, with the first in the series scheduled to be on June 24.

Dick Donley, the committee co-chair for the Festival of the Bells, announced more details for the festival, such as a new bicycle decorating contest for the firefighter parade entries, and the return of a climbing wall.

County residents had the opportunity to attend a minor league baseball game as well as meet the players for free when the Chillicothe Paints were scheduled to host Highland County Night at the Paints.

The Father of all Duck Races, a rubber duck race on Paint Creek, gave out a total of $1,065 in prize money, with Donna Tolle winning the grand prize of $500 due to her duck crossing the finish line first.

VFW Post 9094 donated $1,000 to the Hillsboro Police Department to “help cover expenses the HPD incurred” during the organization’s Memorial Day parade.

Kinetico advertised a Whole House Water Filter, which was advertised as new technology with no electricity for $9.95 a month, with free installation.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years