Two receive community control

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to three years of community control for two counts of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Karie Price, 32, was sentenced to three years of community control for two counts of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both fourth-degree felonies.

Court records state that Price was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. The records said that Price must pay restitution of $180 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office within 18 months. Court records also stated that if Price violates any of the community control or drug court docket conditions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 30 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 5, 2021, an investigator and detective were contacted someone who said they could purchase fentanyl from Price.

Price later was recorded giving a green plastic bag to an informant which contained a substance. The substance was sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive as .41 grams of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court records for the second count, on or around March 5, 2021, Price was recorded selling a substance to an informant. This substance was sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive as .12 grams of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

In other sentencings, Tylor Groves, 26, Waverly, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Court records state that Groves must successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at TRE and aftercare. If Groves violates any of the community control conditions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court records, on or around Feb. 10, 2021, two investigators were working someone who said they could trade catalytic converters for methamphetamine at someone’s residence on Dundee Drive. Two catalytic converters were given over by a detective at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office Later a person at the residence gave an informant a plastic bag in exchange for two converters. The bag, which was sent to BCI for testing, tested positive for .95 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

