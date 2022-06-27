Shooting at house indictment

WILMINGTON — A former Hillsboro man has been indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on two counts of shooting “at or into” a Wilmington residence. Both counts are second-degree felonies.

Donte S. Captain, 27, whose address is currently listed as at-large, has an extensive case history in Highland County courts. In the Clinton County case, he was indicted on the two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, as well as on one count of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony.

That last charge alleges the defendant possessed a firearm, despite being prohibited from doing so because of a felony conviction in 2018 for possessing a drug of abuse.

The alleged shooting at or into a residence reportedly occurred on April 27. The indictment papers make no mention of any injury resulting from the alleged act.

At his initial court appearance, Captain pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set then at $100,000 cash or court-approved surety (with a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 own recognizance bond.

Two more pretrial hearings are scheduled, but if no plea agreement is reached between the public defender and prosecutor in the case, then a three-day jury trial is on the court docket for Aug. 3.

Hillsboro Municipal Court online records from as recent as 2019 show Captain as a Hillsboro resident at the Treewood Apartments.

Captain https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Captain-Donte-mug.jpg Captain

Former Hillsboro man facing three charges