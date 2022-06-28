On June 18 Hillsboro FFA members practiced “living to serve” at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.Hillsboro FFA members pulled weeds from flower beds around the front and side of the Elks building, weed-eated around rocks in the back of the building, trimmed bushes and edged flower beds. By working together and putting in their best effort they were able to finish the job in three hours. By landscaping and cleaning out flower beds the FFA was successful in helping out Hillsboro Elks Golf Course after many days of rain. Many of the FFA members had experience in landscaping which helped them do a good job of renewing the area. Pictured (back row, l-r) are Will Hart, Allie Crago, Kaylee Earley, Erin Hedges, Bryce Parsons, Zack Carter, Riley Collins and Owen Florea; (middle row, l-r) Curtis Pegram, Sami Smith, Ramsey Haines, Hannah Holland, Abby Rudy, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauf, McKinley Collins and Jenna Rhoades; and in front is Kallie Sharp.

On June 18 Hillsboro FFA members practiced “living to serve” at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.Hillsboro FFA members pulled weeds from flower beds around the front and side of the Elks building, weed-eated around rocks in the back of the building, trimmed bushes and edged flower beds. By working together and putting in their best effort they were able to finish the job in three hours. By landscaping and cleaning out flower beds the FFA was successful in helping out Hillsboro Elks Golf Course after many days of rain. Many of the FFA members had experience in landscaping which helped them do a good job of renewing the area. Pictured (back row, l-r) are Will Hart, Allie Crago, Kaylee Earley, Erin Hedges, Bryce Parsons, Zack Carter, Riley Collins and Owen Florea; (middle row, l-r) Curtis Pegram, Sami Smith, Ramsey Haines, Hannah Holland, Abby Rudy, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauf, McKinley Collins and Jenna Rhoades; and in front is Kallie Sharp. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_FFA.jpg On June 18 Hillsboro FFA members practiced “living to serve” at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.Hillsboro FFA members pulled weeds from flower beds around the front and side of the Elks building, weed-eated around rocks in the back of the building, trimmed bushes and edged flower beds. By working together and putting in their best effort they were able to finish the job in three hours. By landscaping and cleaning out flower beds the FFA was successful in helping out Hillsboro Elks Golf Course after many days of rain. Many of the FFA members had experience in landscaping which helped them do a good job of renewing the area. Pictured (back row, l-r) are Will Hart, Allie Crago, Kaylee Earley, Erin Hedges, Bryce Parsons, Zack Carter, Riley Collins and Owen Florea; (middle row, l-r) Curtis Pegram, Sami Smith, Ramsey Haines, Hannah Holland, Abby Rudy, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauf, McKinley Collins and Jenna Rhoades; and in front is Kallie Sharp. Submitted photo