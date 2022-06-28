U.S. Route 50 work starts July 11

Work is set to begin Monday, July 11 on a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 50 between the city of Hillsboro and east to Carper Lane.

Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between the Hillsboro corporation limit and Haggerty Road. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers, as needed, during work hours. This work will include milling and replacement of the existing pavement.

More extensive work will take place between Haggerty Road and Carper Lane. Crews will be rebuilding the roadway from the dirt up. For the first phase of construction, this will require a full closure of the westbound lane of U.S. 50. During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753, S.R. 506 and S.R. 124. Eastbound traffic and access to driveways will be maintained during this phase.

The $4.3 million project was awarded to the Shelly Company and is expected to be completed in the fall this year.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_ODOT-logo.jpg

Part of project will require westbound lane closure