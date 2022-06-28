MHS has two valedictorians

During Monday’s Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education meeting, a number of topics were discussed including student-athletes, a tiger statue to be donated by a former class celebrating 50 years since graduation, the upcoming annual E.L. McClain Day, and GPA changes that have resulted in co-valedictorians of the MHS class of 2022.

In her report to the board, superintendent Quincey Gray said that final transcripts were processed this month, and GPA discrepancies were found with some students compared to what was available for those students the week of May 16, a week that culminated with graduation. This resulted in the first- and second-ranked students, who had been very close in GPAs, to flip-flop.

Grades are entered into ProgressBook, Gray said, which is a system provided by Meta Solutions, the district’s internet and technology provider. The district has been working with Meta Solutions and its parent company to determine why a change occurred. However, the provider has been unable to offer an answer.

Due to the unforeseen, and the so far unexplained change, the district is not only recognizing Aly Murphy as valedictorian, but also Chloe Kirsch as co-valedictorian.

“This year the first- and second-ranked seniors had GPAs that were very close,” Gray said. “Both students are exceptional and have bright futures ahead of them.”

Earlier in the meeting, the board acknowledged concerns brought by Liz Murphy regarding the GPA discrepancies and how it might negatively affect a student going into college with a somewhat lower GPA than what they were previously considered on.

Gray also discussed the donation of a tiger statue from the class of 1972 which will be placed in the courtyard. While there are still details to work out, the class anticipates dedicating the statue in September prior its 50-year reunion.

The superintendent also noted in her report the upcoming Edward Lee McClain Day. The annual event will occur at the marble staircase at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. That’s during the Greene Countrie Towne Festival weekend, and just prior to the festival parade that afternoon. Tours of the school will be available and refreshments offered.

In other business, athletes participating in baseball, softball, girls track and field, and boys track and field were recognized by the board of education: for baseball — Kaden Penwell, All-Frontier Athletic Conference and honorable mention all-district; for softball — Abby Atkinson, All-FAC and second team all-district; for girls track and field — Lily Barnes, FAC champion in shot put and discus and regional qualifier in shot put and discus; Iva Easter, All-FAC in 100 meters and regional qualifier in 100 meters; Ryan Butterbaugh, All-FAC, district champion and regional qualifier in 300 hurdles; Brenna Wright, regional qualifier in 100 hurdles; All-FAC 4 x 100-meter team of Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Iva Easter, district champion, regional qualifier and state qualifier; 4 x 200-meter team of Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Katie Cook and Iva Easter, regional qualifier; 4 x 400-meter team of Iva Easter, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh and Kaitlyn Jett, regional qualifier; for boys track and field — Seth Wise, FAC champion, district champion and regional qualifier in 110 hurdles; D.J. Frost, FAC champion in 800 meters; Chris Starkey, FAC champion in shot put; Max Eikenberry, FAC champion in high jump; Braden Wright, regional qualifier in high jump; Brandon King, regional qualifier in 100 meters; FAC champion 4 x 800-meter team of Mason Reichman, D.J. Frost, Andrew Newland and Luke Bliss, district champion and regional qualifier; and 4 x 100-meter team of Brandon King, Max Eikenberry, Seth Wise and Braden Wright.

Employment recommendations approved were: Coty Barnhart, middle school aide and seventh grade football; Vicki Holt, Buckskin aide; Carole Martin, part-time Rainsboro nurse; Tosha Freeze, bus driver; Kayla Ponder, bus driver; Rick Duffus, band director; Schylar Maag, assistant band director; David Weaks, assistant band director, middle school robotics, middle school technology aide, and junior high track; Deborah Lagorio, student council assistant; Tati Weaks, Tigerettes; Drew Hamilton, live streaming and fine arts department leader; Nate Luke, vocational department leader; Jeana McNeal, Greenfield Elementary technology aide; Mary Beth Goolsby, Rainsboro technology aide; Leann Thieman, seventh grade volleyball; Richard Oakes, football assistant; Ethan Hurtt, football assistant; Jason Evans, boys golf; Bobbi Badgley, middle school annual; Matthew Mangus, high school math; Steven Wise, bus driver; Scott Hurtt, football assistant; Fiona Gilbert, majorette adviser; Kyle Barr, Esports adviser; Darrell Upp, football assistant; Ed Bolender, girls softball; Josh McCoy, softball assistant; Tyler Carman, softball assistant; and Andy Bolender, volunteer softball assistant.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for July 18 at 7 p.m. at the central office boardroom

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Pictured during Monday’s Greenfield school board meeting (clockwise beginning in the foreground) are superintendent Quincey Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; treasurer Joe Smith; and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Grfld-pic-1.jpg Pictured during Monday’s Greenfield school board meeting (clockwise beginning in the foreground) are superintendent Quincey Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; treasurer Joe Smith; and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. Photo by Angela Shepherd Spring athletes present at Monday’s board meeting were (l-r) Ryan Butterbaugh, Luca Matesic, Katie Cook, Iva Easter, Brenna Wright, DJ Frost and Braden Wright. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Grfld-pic-2.jpg Spring athletes present at Monday’s board meeting were (l-r) Ryan Butterbaugh, Luca Matesic, Katie Cook, Iva Easter, Brenna Wright, DJ Frost and Braden Wright. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Class of 1972 plans to donate tiger statue