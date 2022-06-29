Chillicothe VA will remain open

COLUMBUS – State Representatives Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) and Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) issued the following statements late Tuesday regarding the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, which will remain open.

Wilkin and Johnson joint sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 46, which urged President Biden not to recommend to Congress that the facility be closed. State lawmakers approved the resolution on June 1.

“This is great news for Southern Ohio,” Wilkin said. “I’m glad Washington has finally reached the same conclusion everyone else reached long ago — closing this facility is not supported by the facts. There was never a valid reason for closing the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, a facility which is critically important for many area veterans.”

Johnson said: “This is the right decision for Southern Ohio veterans. The community really rallied together in support of the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. The men and women who rely on the medical center served America with honor and distinction. Making sure they have the services they need in our area is appropriate and just.”

