Hillsboro Burger King evacuated

The Hillsboro Burger King restaurant was evacuated Tuesday evening and remained closed Wednesday morning after emergency responders detected a smell of gas and high carbon monoxide levels inside the building.

Lt. Branden Jackman, public information officer for Paint Creek, said the district was dispatched to the restaurant at 1255 N. High St. at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday for a possible gas leak. He said that upon arrival firefighters found a smell of gas, probably natural gas, in the building along with high carbon monoxide levels.

Jackman said the building was evacuated and aired out before Paint Creek cleared the scene at 10:05 p.m.

“They wanted us to determine where the leak was coming from, but we were unable to do that,” Jackman said.

A Burger King spokesperson said at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday that the restaurant was closed at the time, but expected to be open in the next 20 minutes to an hour.

A Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District truck is parked outside the Hillsboro Burger King location Tuesday evening.

