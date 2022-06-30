HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of New Vienna Road to a call of a domestic dispute. After an investigation, Kelly Reed Boone, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and menacing.

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported the theft of jewelry valued at $3,000.

June 28

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to the 8600 block of West Deadfall Road to a property dispute.

A resident of Maple Street in Mowrystown reported the theft of wheels and tires from a work truck along with copper wire.

A caller from the 9100 block of Black Rabbit Road advised a window was damaged on a vehicle.

Madison Township trustees reported the theft of chain link fence from a cemetery on S.R. 138.

Deputies responded to a report of a female assaulted on Foraker Street. After an investigation, Tyler Wade Rhoades, 43, of Greenfield, was charged with assault. It was discovered that Rhoades also had an outstanding warrant through the Adult Parole Authority.