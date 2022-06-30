“Wayward”, a movie from 2008 Whiteoak High School graduate Kurt Yochum, will be playing at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro on Saturday, July 2 at 12:30 p.m. The movie is free to the public and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Yochum is shown in this picture with one of the movie’s main actors, Darius McCrary.
