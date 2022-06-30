Gov. Trimble closed

Governor Trimble Place in Hillsboro will be closed Thursday, June 30 through Saturday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding weekends and the July Fourth holiday, to allow for the completion of a project to reconstruct a chimney on the Highland County Courthouse.

The county’s board of commissioners has been planning the repair work since late May of this year.

Jeff Duncan, the president of the board of commissioners, said the chimney with the issue issue is the tallest one and the problem is at the very top of the chimney.

Duncan said because of how tall the chimney is, the work requires a scaffolding built around the project. An estimate submitted by Dance Masonry came in at $33,000 with $9,369 of that being for the scaffolding rental for 28 days.

He said there was a specific company that had to come and set it up due to the height of the project and to bring in a specific kind of scaffolding.

Duncan said Wayne Dance, a mason the county is working with on the project, suggested they might need to remove or lower the chimney in question to match the other chimneys.

Scaffolding is pictured Thursday around part of the Highland County Courthouse where a chimney is being repaired. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Scaffolding.jpg Scaffolding is pictured Thursday around part of the Highland County Courthouse where a chimney is being repaired. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Courthouse chimney being repaired